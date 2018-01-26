Vanessa Marcil, 49, Tragically Suffers Her 7th Miscarriage 2 Months After Pregnancy Reveal

In a heartbreaking post, Vanessa Marcil revealed she’s had a miscarriage. The ‘General Hospital’ star shared just earlier this month that she was pregnant with a girl.

Just months after announcing she was pregnant, and weeks after revealing it was a girl, Vanessa Marcil, 49, has lost her baby. The actress, who starred on General Hospital, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Las Vegas, shared the news via a statement on her Instagram account on Jan. 25, and asked for privacy during this difficult time. The statement was accompanied by a photo of her with her fiancé — whom she has referred to on social media as MC — kissing on the beach. We can’t even imagine what Vanessa and her family must be going through right now. Click here to see celebs who have had babies after devastating miscarriages.

“Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM,” the social media post read. “Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone.” When the star announced her pregnancy in November, she explained to fans that she had suffered through six miscarriages previously. “It’s baby time,” she captioned a photo of her and “MC.” “After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM 😊 🙏🏽#MadHappy.”

Then earlier this month, Vanessa confirmed on social media that she was expecting a little girl. She shared a pic of her puppy Rocky snuggling close to her owner’s baby bump. “The GIRLS 😜,” she captioned the sweet moment. While the baby would have been Vanessa’s first daughter, she’s already the proud mom of 15-year-old son Kassius Lijah, whom she shares with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Brian Austin Green, 44.

Vanessa and her new man got engaged back in 2015, when Vanessa shared a close-up shot of a new manicure on social media. In the pic, she was also showing off a gold band on her ring finger. She wrote, “Ok!!! Here is my news Finally! I got a mani after exactly 1 year & we are planning our wedding.” Vanessa was previously married to fellow actor Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993, then to actor Carmine Giovinazzo from 2010 to 2013. Back when she was with Carmine, he wrote on Twitter in 2011, “V has had a miscarriage. Our second one this year. Thanx for the love and prayers.”

Our hearts are with Vanessa and her family during this difficult time.