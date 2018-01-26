Top New Beauty Picks That Just Launched In 2018 — Makeup, Skincare & Masks From $4

Skincare, makeup, fragrance and more — here are 75 BRAND NEW, innovative beauty products you NEED to try in 2018! See pics!

As a beauty editor, it’s literally my job to try to find the latest and greatest. Luckily, I get sent a ton of products so I’ve tried and tested SO many brand new things that are launching in January and February. THESE are the rockstars you’ll be loving in 2018!

MAKEUP: I’m trying to get my Jennifer Lopez glow with this amazing new Lumi Bronzer from L’Oreal! She relies on their products for her look, and I’ll try anything J-Lo uses! COVERGIRL just underwent a massive makeover, launching 100 new products and changing the look of over 1,000 products to a more modern packaging! WOAH! Maybelline has some super beautiful new palettes that are definitely affordable and loved by models like Gigi Hadid! For prestige, I took a break from my usual NARS Orgasm blush to try NARS’ limited edition Free Soul Highlighting Blush, and it’s a game changer. Lancome’s Eye Sugar Palette launched in January, and makes me think of spring every time I use it, even when it’s 12 degrees outside. Make everything perfect with the new Just Chill beautyblender, which is a pretty teal color.

SKIN: I especially love the new sheet masks from Soap & Glory. They drop in February and can help with dull, dehydrated skin, puffy eyes, clogged pores and more. They also have a ton of new bath and body stuff — their packaging is super cute and fun! Another brand with great skincare that is super affordable is Yes To. I’m obsessed with multi-masking and now they have a brand new Yes To Triple Masking Kit with three different varieties to soothe, hydrate and/or detox different areas of your face at once. GENIUS! Clean & Clear has a new calming night collection. I’ve been using the Night Relaxing Detox Clay Mask — so necessary to remove dirt and oil after walking about New York City all day! And I love these new St. Ives Cleansing STICKS — perfect for travel and fun to use! Also perfect for travel? Wander Beauty’s Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks. OG supermodel Heidi Klum was just spotted using them!

NAILS: For nails, essie launched their Desert Mirage Collection in January and it’s fabulous. I love the shimmery shades. Stars like Saoirse Ronan, Gal Gadot, Debra Messing and Viola Davis all wore essie nail polish at the Golden Globe Awards. Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann has a new six-piece pastel collection called Touch Me In The Morning, that’s available for only $36. A great value!

HAIR: Stylist Jen Atkin‘s line OUAI released Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets in December, but they are totally portable and an all-winter-long must-have! Living Proof’s new Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate launches in February and speeds up your blow dry time by up to half! Plus, it protects your hair from heat. If you DON’T want any hair, get your hands on the new Venus Platinum Extra Smooth Razor for your body, and their Venus Face Perfection, a new epilator that gets rid of peach fuzz and dead skin cells on your face without any pain.

