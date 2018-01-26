Tom Cruise Breaks Ankle In Footage From ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt & The Video Will Make You Queasy

So painful! Tom Cruise suffered a badly broken ankle while filming the new ‘Mission: Impossible’ and now we’ve got the scary footage of the actual accident.

If you’ve got a weak stomach when it comes to looking at injuries, this story might be a hard one. For years Tom Cruise, 55, has performed nearly all of his own stunts for the Mission: Impossible franchise and the daring risks caught up with him in the summer of 2017. He suffered a badly broken ankle while jumping between rooftops and now we’re finally getting our first look at the agonizing moment it happened. Tom stopped by The Graham Norton Show on Jan. 26 and delivered not only the film’s name: Fallout; it’s first trailer release date: Feb. 4 during the Super Bowl OF COURSE; but he also brought along the video of the scene that resulted in two badly broke bones.

The good news is that the first two camera angles don’t focus on the horrible way his right foot hits the side of a building so it you’re got a weak stomach, stop at those in the above video. Tom is seen in a harness running at full speed and jumping from the roof of one high rise to another. Only he doesn’t quite make it and slams into the side of the building and his body hits with full impact. From the initial two shots it’s a miracle he only broke his ankle and nothing more because it’s a really hard impact that could have broken many other bones. On the third shot we see the close up of his right leg hitting the side of the building and twisting upwards in a way that is obviously a break.

Get this…even though he said he knew the minute he hit the building that his ankle had broken, HE KEPT GOING and finished the scene! From a fourth camera angle we see Tom’s look of excruciating pain as he makes impact, yet he still drags his body over and onto the rooftop, gets up and keeps running! Yeah, he’s obviously limping because he has a newly busted limb, but what a pro! He ended up in a cast with a had to take two months off of filming as a result of the injury. But hey, the movie looks like is going to be another smash filled with amazing stunts and will hit theaters this coming July.

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked to see Mission: Impossible Fallout?