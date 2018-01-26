Sterling Brown Arrested: Bucks Rookie Tased By Police For Aggressive Behavior In Parking Lot

Uh oh! Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown got tased by police after he got aggressive with them over a parking violation. We’ve got the details.

Okay, first off take a deep breath because we’re NOT talking about the beloved This Is Us actor here. Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown, 22, was arrested early on Jan. 26 after getting heated with cops over a parking violation. Around 2am police showed up to find he had double parked his car taking up two handicapped spaces outside a local Walgreens. He allegedly got combative with officers who tased him then hauled him off to jail for resisting arrest according to AM1130 WISN radio’s Dan O’Donnell.

A statement obtained by HollywoodLife.com from the Milwaukee Police Department describes what went down without directly naming Brown: “Milwaukee Police were conducting a business check around 2:00 a.m. on January 26th at Walgreens located at S. 26th Street and W. National Avenue when they encountered a vehicle parked across two disability parking spaces. Officers spoke with a 22-year-old male and during the incident an electronic control device was deployed and the man was arrested. The circumstances of the incident and the use of force are currently being reviewed by the Department.”

O’Donnell says that sources inside the team are “aware of the situation” with Brown “and are looking into it.” It’s doubtful that he will play in tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. So far the Bucks have yet to make an official statement about Brown’s arrest. He just made his first career start for the team on Sat. Jan. 20 and so far the 6’6″ guard out of Southern Methodist University has been averaging 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this season.

On a lighter note, he got taught a lesson in karma by All-Star teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who filled his car with popcorn in a prank for the rookie dunking on him in practice. Giannis filmed the epic event back on Jan. 9. It’s not clear if this is the same SUV that Brown double parked at the Walgreens. Hopefully he at least got all of the popcorn out of it by now.

