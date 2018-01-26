Chris Brown has a mini-me! The star’s 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, totally seems to be taking after her dad in the dancing department. Watch her break it down here!

Just like her dad, Royalty Brown, 3, can’t help bust a move when her jam comes on! Taking to Instagram on Jan. 24, Chris Brown, 28, shared an adorable video of his little girl doing her own version of breakdancing — and it’s seriously one of the cutest things you’ll see all week! In the clip, Royalty dances to Chris’ “Tempo,” which was released last year, and there’s no question the youngster has major rhythm. Looks like Chris may have a little performer on his hands! Click here to see pics from Royalty’s third birthday party.

The proud dad captioned the vid, “She GOT IT,” and we have to say — Royalty DOES have some moves! And we’re not the only ones who think so. “Look at that foot work. She s already a dancer 💃🏾,” one fan commented on the clip. Another gushed, “She gone be the female Breezy 💕.” At one point in the video, Ro Ro slides onto the ground after doing some hair whips, and she does not miss a beat!

This isn’t the first time Royalty has shown off her fancy footwork though. Chris has posted multiple videos of his daughter in the past dancing her heart out. At this point, it seems dance may really be a passion of hers! In fact, just last month, footage was shared via Instagram of Royalty dancing and jumping around on Christmas day. What a cutie!

Royalty splits her time with Chris and her mom Nia Guzman, 34. And just like her name suggests, Royalty is such a little princess — not to mention a daddy’s girl! To prove he gives his daughter whatever her heart desires, Chris even gifted Royalty with a baby monkey for Christmas!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Royalty will grow up to be in the entertainment industry just like her dad?