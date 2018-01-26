Matt Lauer Reportedly Knew About Firing 1 Week Before: Shocking Thanksgiving Admission

Matt Lauer’s shocking firing from ‘Today for alleged sexual misconduct actually may not have been that surprising for the longtime host, according to a new report!

Matt Lauer allegedly knew he was in trouble for alleged sexual misconduct as far back as Thanksgiving, November 23, according to a new report. That was six days before he was fired by NBC just hours before the November 29 episode of Today. Matt was allegedly heard at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade telling a coworker that, “This is going to be my last parade,” according to an anonymous NBC source who spoke to Page Six. “He was already being investigated by Variety magazine, but at that point, nobody knew what they had got on him.”

“The [New York] Times was calling around, saying they were doing a piece on the culture of the Today show, and The [National] Enquirer was asking about settlements paid to female staff members who had affairs with Matt,” the source told Page Six. It was six weeks after the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal happened, and at that point NBC President Noah Oppenheimer and Chairman Andy Lack (one of Matt’s close friends), allegedly approached the Today anchor “several times,” asking, “Is there anything we should know or be worried about?”

Matt allegedly, repeatedly told them that, “I am racking my brains, but I can’t think of anything.” The first accuser, who has remained anonymous, came forward the weekend after Thanksgiving (and the weekend before Matt’s firing). A meeting with her and NBC’s lawyers was reportedly arranged on Monday, November 27. She gave the details of her alleged experiences with Matt, and claimed that she wasn’t the only person he allegedly harassed.

While Matt allegedly had a feeling that something was amiss, and that his standing at NBC was in jeopardy, he didn’t think he was going to get fired, according to the source. During the November 28 episode of Today, the day before his firing was announced, Matt was acting totally normal. “He was acting his usual cocky, confident self,” said the source. “He had no idea that this would turn out to be his last day on the show.” Matt was fired that afternoon, and the next morning is when Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb (now Matt’s replacement) were informed.

