Luis Fonsi Teases A Future Collaboration With Justin Bieber: Will They Join Forces At The Grammys?

Luis Fonsi has had a huge year. His catchy Latin pop song “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee was remixed by Justin Bieber and topped the Hot 100 for 16 weeks and went platinum, plus, the Puerto Rican singer partnered with Lin Manuel Miranda to raise funds for his home country which faced severe devastation following Hurricane Maria. Now, ahead of the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, where Luis’s “Despacito” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, which awards the performer and performance, and Song of the Year, which awards the songwriters, the singer teases a future collab with Justin Bieber and is they plan to partner up for their huge hit this Sunday?

“Who knows if he’ll be there, you know? He’s a friend, and he really believes in the song, and I think his input, his participation made the song a lot bigger, and so I’m really grateful for that. I’m really happy that it worked out for all of us. It really was a teamwork story here and a teamwork success, and hopefully we’ll get to work together again soon,” Luis told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of JB’s potential attendance at the Grammys. “I’m happy that he won his first Latin Grammy because of “Despacito,” and it’s been his most successful, charting-wise, his most successful song, so it’s cool how it all turned out that a Spanish song broke personal records for him as well,” he added. “Despacito” took home four Latin Grammys, two American Music Awards and, should it receive the Grammy for Song of the Year, it would be the first Spanish song to do so.

Luis spoke to HollywoodLife.com to discuss his collaboration with St. Jude’s 14th Annual Thanks and Giving Campaign, which raises awareness and funds for the ongoing battle to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. “A lot of times we forget about those people who really do need us, and it’s important to give,” the singer, who has worked with St. Jude for the last ten years, explained. “It’s just great to see the kids smiling, and running around, and being kids. That’s what kids are supposed to do — be kids. They’re going through a tough time, and St. Jude’s makes sure that they make it as easy as possible for them and for their parents.” You can join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org or following St. Jude on facebook.com/stjude and twitter.com/stjude.

