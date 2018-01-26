If fans weren’t hyped for ‘Black Panther’ enough, the Marvel superhero makes Lexus’ action-packed Super Bowl 52 commercial worthy of a king!

Black Panther isn’t out until Feb. 16, but Marvel fans will get an eyeful of T’Challa when he appears during Super Bowl 52 as part of Lexus’ commercial for the big game. The commercial starts with Black Panther (played by Chadwick Boseman, 41) not in a Lexus, but on top of one, while Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o, 34) drives. After a quick fight, T’Challa recovers some stolen vibranium, but as Nakia peels off, the King of Wakanda needs a lift. Enter his little sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright, 24) with the hookup. The “Long Live The King” spot ends with T’Challa switching up his suits and making it on time for a social gala. Nice.

The commercial features footage from the upcoming movie, and clips featuring the 2018 Lexus LC 500 luxury performance coup, according to AdAge. Fans also hear a clip of Run The Jewels’ “Legend Has It,” from the film’s soundtrack. While the full 60-second spot shows both the Marvel superhero and the luxury sports car in action, a 30-second version of the ad (created by Lexus’ multicultural agency, Walton Isaacson) will appear during the third quarter of Super Bowl 52, according to Ad Week.

“There is an authentic match between the duality of both the Black Panther and the LS. The spot utilizes the Black Panther’s life as a superhero and as royalty to show the two sides of the LS: performance and luxury,” Cooper Ericksen, Lexus vice president of marketing, said in a statement, per Ad Week. “The stars aligned for this Super Bowl spot, with Lexus launching our flagship sedan and audiences primed for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated release Black Panther. Uniting LS with Black Panther on advertising’s biggest stage was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that a Marvel superhero teamed up with a brand for a Super Bowl commercial. Ant-Man and The Hulk helped show the power of friendship and Coca-Cola in 2016. In 2017, Marvel focused more on trailers than commercials. With three films dropping this year – Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-man and the Wasp – it is quite possible Marvel will be all over the big game come Feb. 4.

What did you think about Black Panther appearing in the Lexus Super Bowl commercial, HollywoodLifers? Are you excited for the film?