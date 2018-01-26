Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking Lamaze Classes Without Travis Scott: Will He Skip Birth?

With just weeks to go until she gives birth, Kylie Jenner is preparing with at-home Lamaze classes , but Travis Scott isn’t her coach. Is he skipping out on her!?

Travis Scott has been away on tour for most of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, but now that he’s back in L.A., it still doesn’t seem like he’s acting like a committed partner. Kylie has been hiding out since news that she’s expecting broke in September, and to maintain her privacy, she’s reportedly planning for the birth in her own home with online Lamaze classes, according to TMZ. However, instead of going through the process with Travis, she’s using BFF Jordyn Woods as her partner, TMZ reports. We have to wonder — does this mean Kylie isn’t planning on having Travis in the delivery room when the baby is born!?

In addition to the Lamaze birthing classes, Kylie has also reportedly been taking walks around her house with family and friends to avoid being seen outside. However, she couldn’t avoid being spotted when she made a rare appearance in the outside world on Jan. 24. The reality star was checking out an empty compound lot with Jordyn and Kris Jenner, and the first full-length photo of her since September was captured and obtained by TMZ. In the pic, which shows Kylie from the front, she doesn’t appear to be super pregnant, and some fans were left wondering if she may have already given birth! However, a video from the scene shows the 20-year-old from the side, and there certainly seemed to be a baby bump on display as she got into the car.

Kylie has yet to confirm the reports that she’s pregnant, but according to our sources, it won’t be long before she gives birth now — we’ve heard she’s due in February!

