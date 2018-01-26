Khloe Kardashian Admits She Has Zero Stretch Marks & She Owes It All To Being ‘Chubby’ Before

Khloe Kardashian’s one lucky mom-to-be! Sharing with her fans that she’s so ‘happy’ she doesn’t have stretch marks yet, she also revealed if she’ll breastfeed her baby!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is getting candid on Twitter! Engaging with her fans on Jan. 25, the pregnant reality star not only answered questions, but also got advice from her followers — and we are SO here for it! Khloe is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, and since she’s never been pregnant before this, her fans have been teaching HER about all the changes a pregnant women’s body goes through — starting with stretch marks! Click here to see pics of Khloe and Tristan’s hottest PDA moments.

Khloe began the informative thread by stating that she doesn’t have any stretch marks as of yet — thanking her previous “chubbiness.” “So far no stretch marks,” Khloe tweeted. “So I’m happy about that — the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.” However, perhaps bursting Khloe’s bubble, one fan pointed out that stretch marks can actually come AFTER giving birth too!

“Wait what! After pregnancy I can get stretch marks? Where on my boobs? This is craziness to me,” Khloe responded. The Twitter user explained that for her, breastfeeding was the cause of her dreaded stretch marks. The star then revealed that she 100 percent plans to breastfeed — stretch mark risks or not! “I definitely want to breast-feed,” she wrote. “So I hope I can. I have tiny boobies so maybe that works in my favor LOL either way I got to breast-feed that’s my goal at least.”

Some fans even offered their advice for how to prevent stretch marks. And as most women know, Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Cream is a celeb-favorite product when it comes to avoiding stretch marks. The cream works wonders both during and after giving birth, and so many women swear by it! Maybe Khloe should give it a try?

Another fan asked Khloe if her baby moves around a lot, and the expectant mom shared that the little one does! “So so much!!!” she gushed. “I love it.” Aw! But while Khloe admitted she’s just trying to “enjoy the changes” right now, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the gym buff can’t wait to get her fitness back on after her bundle of joy arrives. In fact, earlier this week Khloe confessed via Instagram that she does “miss” her pre-baby bod. Despite her body worries though, Khloe cannot wait to become a mom, and we could not be happier for her and Tristan!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how open Khloe is being about her pregnancy journey?