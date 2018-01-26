Justin Bieber Parties The Night Away In LA Without Selena Gomez: Are They Over?

Justin Bieber’s making the most of Grammys week, although he’s reportedly not attending! He was caught partying at LA’s Poppy nightclub with some famous faces! But, Selena Gomez was nowhere in sight!

Justin Bieber, 23, has moves! The singer was spotted partying the night away at Poppy nightclub in LA on January 25. Bieber, in a yellow baseball cap and blue jean jacket, attended celebrity jewelry designer, Ben Baller‘s birthday party. In the above video, you can see Bieber smiling, dancing and having a good time with Baller to ASAP Ferg‘s “Work” remix. John Mayer, 40, was also there to join in on the fun, despite being photographed earlier with Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star, Dorothy Wang, at a separate venue to celebrate her birthday. One person who wasn’t at the club was Bieber’s girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 25. The singers rekindled their romance back in October 2017, but she was nowhere to be found when Bieber was breaking it down on the dance floor. So, is everything OK in paradise?

While Sel presumably didn’t attend last night’s bash for Baller, everything seems to be just fine between her and the Biebs. Sel has been laying low after she was hit with backlash for working with Woody Allen, 82, amidst allegations that he sexually abused his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, 32. However, Sel reportedly donated more than her salary from her her film with Allen, A Rainy Day In New York, to the Time’s Up movement. Not to mention, she’s been in the news for reports which claimed she has been feuding with her mother, Mandy Teefey, over her relationship with Bieber. Despite Teefey downplaying the alleged rift, telling Gossip Cop that “every mother and daughter has disagreements,” she also admitted that she is “not happy” about Selena’s rekindled relationship with Bieber.

Teefey added that she hasn’t spoken to Bieber in “years.” Ultimately, Teefey thinks her daughter can make her own choices. “She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health,” she told the outlet. “I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.”

As for Justin and Sel? — The pair most recently spent New Year’s together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, — Sel with friends, and Bieber with family — where reports claimed they met up and spent some romantic time together. The two are reportedly not attending this Sunday’s [January 28] Grammy Awards in New York City.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jelena are back together for good?