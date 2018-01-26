Justin Bieber Reportedly Working On New Album & Won’t Attend Any Grammys Until It’s Done

Justin Bieber is reportedly working on a brand new album! But, there’s this — He’s apparently not attending any awards show, and won’t do so until his next album drops!

This is not a drill. Justin Bieber, 23, is reportedly working on a new album, and he sounds pretty serious about this; So serious that he won’t attend this Sunday’s Grammy Awards or any awards show after that until his newest album is complete, as reported by TMZ. Therefore, even though his hit, “Despacito” is nominated for three Grammys — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year — the Biebs will officially be a no-show, according to the site, of course; Which means, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee will take the Grammys stage to perform “Despacito” without a surprise cameo from Bieber. The singer reportedly does not want to make any appearances, period, until the record is finished, but will likely promote new tracks through events and awards shows.

As you may recall, Bieber didn’t attend the 2017 Grammys, despite being nominated for four awards — Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Love Yourself,” and Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Purpose. However, he had his own reasons for not attending, apparently. Bieber reportedly decided not to attend the Grammys because “he just doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” according to TMZ, last year. JB’s most recent album, Purpose — his fourth studio album — dropped in 2015. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 522,000 copies in its first week of release. So, you can only imagine how good his next record will be!

As for this year’s Grammys? — The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, will be broadcast live on CBS from 7:30 to 11 PM ET on Sunday, January 28. Click here to check out the performers and seating chart for music’s biggest night! And, be sure to head back to HollywoodLife.com for the best Grammys coverage!

