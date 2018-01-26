‘Charmed’ Star Holly Marie Combs Drags Reboot: You Won’t ‘Fool’ The Fans — See Her Wicked Tweets

It’s safe to say Piper will likely not be making a cameo. OG ‘Charmed’ star Holly Marie Combs slammed news of the reboot in a series of shocking tweets on Jan. 26.

Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell in the original Charmed series, took to Twitter to diss the series reboot after news was released on Jan. 26 that the show got a pilot order. Spoiler alert: She didn’t hold back. “Here’s the thing,” Holly tweeted. “Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

The CW’s reboot of the beloved series will add a “feminist” storyline about three witches in a college down who spend their time “vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds.” Holly was not happy about this supposed new “feminist” angle, especially since the original series already featured feminist heroines — Piper (Holly), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), Prue (Shannen Doherty), and Paige (Rose McGowan). Charmed has and always will be about girl power. “Guess we forgot to do that the first go around,” Holly tweeted. The shade is so real!

Holly did wish the creators of the Charmed reboot “well” in their endeavor to recreate the magic of of the original series. The reboot will feature an all-new cast and will be set in the present day. The original Charmed series ran on The WB from 1998 to 2006. The show has continued to find new fans over the years after all seasons were put on Netflix.

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

Guess we forgot to do that the first go around. Hmph. https://t.co/kDXLBefuSG — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

We wish them well. #Charmed — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

HollywoodLifers, will you watch the Charmed reboot? Do you think the reboot should try to get the original cast back? Let us know!