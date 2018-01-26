Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Goes Completely Bottomless In Nearly Nude Baby Bump Pic

Hilaria Baldwin’s a proud mama! Posing half-naked, the star completely exposed her beautiful baby bump & looked stunning in the process. See her jaw-dropping pic here!

Pregnant with her fourth child, Hilaria Baldwin, 34, is known for being very open about her pregnancies. Taking her transparent philosophy to a whole new level, the fitness and wellness expert posed nearly naked in a gorgeous baby-bump pic on Jan. 26. Hilaria, who’s married to Alec Baldwin, 59, shared the photo on Instagram, and in it, her large baby bump is totally exposed and she’s not wearing any pants or even underwear! Hilaria and Alec are already the proud parents of daughter Carmen, 4, and sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1. Hilaria’s currently pregnant with another boy!

The brunette beauty captioned her revealing pic with a lengthy note to fans, explaining how she stays motivated to work out during pregnancy. “6 months with Baldwinito #4! I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery,” Hilaria began. “I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles. I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby.” Click here to see pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

Hilaria added that through her four pregnancies she was able to find “balance” and “calm” by “embracing natural changes in my body.” However, she also acknowledged that she took care of herself too, knowing the changes were just temporary. “Once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again,” she wrote. “Please talk to me and to each other about your experiences with this, questions, and advice—no negativity—this is a namaste place💛. #WeGotThis2018.”

Back when Hilaria was pregnant with Leonardo, she showed off her pregnant belly quite often with similar selfie shots. Her captions are always inspiring and aim to provide helpful advice to fellow moms. She also bravely posted multiple postpartum photos of her body, informing her followers that baby bumps don’t just disappear over night. “I took this yesterday when Leonardo was about 24 hours old,” Hilaria captioned her first post-baby pic after giving birth to her third child. “It always makes me a bit nervous to do something like this, but I feel that in the age of such strong body shaming, I want to do all that I can to normalize a real body and promote healthy self esteem.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe how amazing Hilaria looks? Are you surprised she posed nearly nude?