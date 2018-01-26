Tiffany Haddish Throws Major Side-Eye At Rich Jerks In Groupon’s Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Not using Groupon to support local business will get you a football to the gut, according to Tiffany Haddish. The ‘Girls Trip’ star issues this warning in a funny Super Bowl ad.

“When you use Groupon in your neighborhood, you’re not only saving money,” Tiffany Haddish, 38, said in the company’s 2018 Super Bowl commercial. “You’re also supporting local business. I mean, what kind of person wouldn’t want to support local business?” If looks could kill, the glare from Tiffany would be deadly. Before anyone could imagine what kind of monster wouldn’t use Groupon, cue a white mansion and a withered, Mr. Burns-type billionaire.

“I hate local business,” he says to a phone. “Family owned? Even better. Shut it down!” And just like Hans Moleman in that classic Simpsons episode, this Mr. Burns-type gets a football to the groin (or stomach area. Either or.) Tiffany, along with the pair of football stars, take a moment to appreciate not just how Groupon helps people save in their neighborhoods, but the pain that the rich jerk was feeling. Nice.

Tiffany landed the Groupon deal because she’s sincerely a fan of the service. Her love for Groupon went viral after appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in July 2017, about how she took Jada Pinkett-Smith, 46, and Will Smith, 49, on a swamp tour in Louisiana, thanks to Groupon. Her love for the service landed her a spokesperson deal. “Nobody knows Groupon like I know Groupon,” Tiffanny said when they announced her partnership.

In case you missed it, we’re not big fans of people who don’t support local business, and neither is Groupon super user @TiffanyHaddish. Check out our commercial for the Big Game. #SaveLikeTiffany pic.twitter.com/ocabhUb9Xa — Groupon (@Groupon) January 25, 2018

“I’ve been speaking out for them for years,” she added, per Deadline. “In fact, I should have already been their spokesperson. I’ve invested lots of money into buying Groupon deals, and it’s about time I got an even bigger return on my investment than just saving money at my favorite local businesses.” This will be Groupon’s first Super Bowl commercial in seven years, according to AdAge. This ad will be likely be better received than their 2011 effort. Timothy Hutton starred in the spot that started off serious about the struggles of the people of Tibet, but switched over to a spot about how he and 20 other people saved on a dinner at a Tibetan restaurant. The tone-deaf commercial came was slammed by critics (think of Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad) so good on Groupon for not botching this Super Bowl spot.

