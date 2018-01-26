Grammy Awards 2018 Playlist: Listen To The Best Tracks From This Year’s Nominees

Yes, we all know Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, but we’ve compiled a playlist of songs including the ones you may have overlooked from this year’s Grammy nominees!

Get in the Grammys mood with this playlist, which we’ve lovingly put together ahead of the Jan. 28 ceremony. You can catch up on the list of this year’s Grammy Awards nominees here, then stream our favorites from each artist below!

Yes, everyone’s concerned about who’s going to take home Album of the Year, but sometimes the Best New Artist category can be much more interesting, because it tends to predict the future. Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Verti, Julia Michaels and SZA are all up for the newcomer award this year, and it’s definitely going to be tight, considering the major waves each artist has made.

As for me personally, I’ll be rooting for Lorde — the only woman nominated in her category — as well as Lady Gaga, Portugal. The Man, Lana Del Rey, K.Flay and Arcade Fire. Good luck out there, everyone!

HollywoodLife.com’s 2018 Grammy Awards Playlist

1. Stay (with Alessia Cara) – Zedd

2. Location – Khalid

3. XO TOUR Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert

4. Issues – Julia Michaels

5. Uh Huh – Julia Michaels

6. Love Galore – SZA

7. Despacito – Remix – Luis Fonsi

8. HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

9. Redbone – Childish Gambino

10. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

11. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

12. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic

13. Liability – Lorde

14. Perfect Places – Lorde

15. Homemade Dynamite – Lorde

16. Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

17. Meaning of Life – Kelly Clarkson

18. Praying – Kesha

19. Learn To Let Go – Kesha

20. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

21. John Wayne – Lady Gaga

22. Sinner’s Prayer – Lady Gaga

23. What About Us – P!nk

24. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

25. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

26. Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran

27. New Man – Ed Sheeran

28. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers

29. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

30. Believer – Imagine Dragons

31. Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

32. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

33. Tidal Wave – Portugal. The Man

34. Lust For Life (with The Weeknd) – Lana Del Rey

35. When The World Was At War We Kept Dancing – Lana Del Rey

36. Change – Lana Del Rey

37. Second 2 None – Mura Masa

38. Radio – Sylvan Esso

39. Run – Foo Fighters

40. Blood In The Cut – K.Flay

41. High Enough – Seattle Sessions – K.Flay

42. Everything Now – Arcade Fire

43. Signs of Life – Arcade Fire

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for at the Grammys this year?