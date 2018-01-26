Eminem: A ‘F***ing Turd’ Would Be A Better President Than Donald Trump

Eminem still hates Donald Trump! The rapper said so when he recently opened up about how he felt on the night of the 2016 election, as well as the current state of the country.

These days it’s hard to find anything nice to say about President Donald Trump, 71. Detroit rapper Eminem, 45, who made headlines in October when he brutally dissed Trump in a freestyle on the BET Hip Hop Awards, has again voiced his disapproval for POTUS in a new interview with Billboard Magazine. During the interview, Eminem describes the horror he felt after predicting that Trump would win the 2016 presidential election. “Watching the TV in f***ing disbelief. I was in my basement, on the phone back and forth with friends like, ‘He’s going to f***ing win,” Eminem recounted.

“I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A f***ing turd would have been better as a president,” Eminem continued. Throughout the interview, the “Love The Way You Lie” rapper was adamant about his belief that Trump is a divisive leader who has “brainwashed” Americans into thinking he cares for them. He added that he was extremely taken aback by Trump’s stance on immigration, white supremacist, gun control, NFL protestors, gun control and natural disasters.

Outside of his dislike for Donald Trump, Eminem has a busy year ahead of him! In addition to recently releasing his 9th studio album, “Revival,” he will be hitting a ton of great festivals to perform. As we previously reported, Eminem will be headlining this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He will also be performing at the 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival that is set to take place on June 1-3 at Randall’s Island Park in New York, NY.

