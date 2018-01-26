Does Kendall Jenner Resent Kylie For Getting Pregnant? She Misses The Fun They Used To Have

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are close in age and used to be BFFs. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Ky’s pregnancy has Kenny longing for the fun they used to have.

Remember all of the adorable fun that sister Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner used to have together? Yeah, those days are in the past now that Ky is going to be become a first-time mom at only 20-years-old. Supermodel Kenny is bummed out at all of the potential good times she could have had with her younger sis if she hadn’t become pregnant so young. “Kendall sees her sister all the time but she misses the Kylie that Kylie was before pregnancy. She misses going out with her, she misses the opportunities to go on double dates and party, she misses living life with her sister,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Think about it, if Kylie wasn’t knocked up with Travis Scott‘s baby and in hiding for the past six months, we probably would have seen her sitting court side at LA Clippers games cheering on Kendall’s boyfriend Blake Griffin, 28. The sisters would have hung out at fashion weeks together and Kylie would have for sure joined in the fun shooting the family’s Christmas card, which she was totally absent from. She’s gone into virtual hiding ever since word broke back in Sept. of 2017 that she’s expecting and now Kylie’s twenties will never be the same. She’s going to have to arrange for a babysitter if she wants to hit the town with Kendall once her baby comes.

It’s going to be even more challenging for Kendall to hang out with any of her sisters now that both Kylie and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are both about to become moms, leaving her the only childless Kar-Jenner. “That goes for all her sisters who are having kids or obviously have kids. They are becoming adults quicker than Kendall wants because Kendall enjoys being young and she wants to enjoy her youth. She just feels like the odd woman out when she visits with her sisters who all have families. Its not making her want kids herself, its making her miss the old times!” our insider adds. Well, at least Kendall still gets to live the jet set life of a top model as the rest of her sisters are at home stuck on diaper duty.

