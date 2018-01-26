Chrissy Teigen Blasts Hater Who Accuses Her Of Plastic Surgery: ‘F*** Off With Your Backhanded S***’

The clap-back queen is at it again! Chrissy Teigen told a fan to ‘f*** off’ after she was accused of getting a boob job and fillers.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, had no idea that posting an innocent photo of herself with her husband John Legend, 39, on Jan. 25, would lead to plastic surgery accusations. The Instagram pic captioned, “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!!!! Lmao,” shows a much younger Chrissy and John on the red carpet. While many thought the photo was absolutely adorable, one fan commented, “Wow so stunning here!! Before the boobies and fillers, so natural and stunning. You both still look great.” So, Chrissy, who isn’t afraid of a little confrontation, took offense to the “compliment” and responded with, “Boobies and fillers? F*** off with your backhanded s****.”

To Chrissy’s defense, there’s a reason why she appears to be a little bit more shapely than she was in 2008. She has since had a daughter, Luna Stephens, 1, and is currently expecting another baby. And if Chrissy did have surgery, she wouldn’t be afraid to say it. Back in May 2017, Chrissy admitted to getting armpit liposuction in an interview with Refinery29. “I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It’s a big secret, but I don’t care it was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for liposuction again,” Chrissy said.

If you don’t already know by now, Chrissy is an open book. She’s kept it real about not only her armpit surgery, but postpartum depression, her struggles of getting pregnant and most recently what goes on behind the scenes of Lip Sync Battle. As we previously reported, Chrissy shared an epic snapchat of herself going completely topless while getting makeup applied to her boobs. It’s clear she’s got nothing to hide!

