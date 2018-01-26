Caitlyn Jenner Slams Kim & Kourtney’s Sexy Selfies: It’s In ‘Poor Taste’ During #MeToo Movement

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t a fan of Kim and Kourtney’s recent selfies. Find out why she thinks the racy photos are ‘in poor taste.’

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have been heating up social media with their sexy Instagram posts. From Kourtney’s bikini booty pic in Mexico to Kim’s topless bedazzled thong selfie (both posted this week), we can’t get enough! Sadly, Caitlyn Jenner, 68, does not share our same sentiments. “Caitlyn feels like Kim and Kourtney’s latest selfies are not only in poor taste, but very poorly timed. During the height of the #MeToo Movement it is in not cool nor a good time to be flaunting half-naked bodies online. Caitlyn feels Kim and Kourtney are sending the wrong message to their millions of followers, that it is okay to objectify women. Caitlyn has tried for years to get all the girls to cover up more but they never listen to her. Now Caitlyn worries that the sisters inappropriate posts are setting a poor example for their young children,” a source close to Caitlyn tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Although Caitlyn’s concerns are valid, we can’t help but think her thoughts are a little bit too harsh. After all, looking hot 24/7 is the Kardashian brand, what did she expect?! “Caitlyn wishes both Kim and Kourtney would behave with more style and grace. They are mothers and Caitlyn feels they should behave more responsibly and conservatively. With so many followers, Caitlyn knows both Kourtney and Kim are smart business women with so much more to offer. Caitlyn wants the girls to use their voice to help elevate young women and encourage them and let them know that they can be more than sex symbols,” the source continued.

Kim and Kourtney both have three adorable children. Kim and her husband Kanye West, 40, recently welcomed a baby girl, Chicago West, on Jan. 15 via surrogate. She carried her two other children North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, naturally. Kourtney and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 34, co parent their kids, Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 3. We’d post NSFW selfies too if we looked as good as them after 3 kids!

Kim proves that her decision to post racy pics has nothing to do her ability to elevate women. For those of you who don’t know, Kim has offered to help the case of Cyntoia Brown, a woman who is currently in prison for murdering a man who solicited her for sex. She explained on Instagram that her and her team of lawyers will do whatever it takes to find justice for Cyntoia! Who says you can’t post nudes and be politically woke?

