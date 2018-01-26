Is ‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Expecting? Watch Star Take Pregnancy Test To Confirm

Is Catelynn Lowell having another child with husband Tyler Baltierra? The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star took a pregnancy test in a preview for the Jan. 29 episode! Watch!

Is Catelynn Lowell, 25, pregnant? The Teen Mom OG star took a pregnancy test in an MTV preview for the episode airing on Jan. 29. While out at lunch with her friend Hayley and Hayley’s son Kingston, Catelynn opened her Flo app, which tracks a person’s ovulation and menstrual cycle. She voiced her concern that the calculator isn’t 100 percent effective and that she has a pregnancy test with her. “I think I’m going to start my period anyways, but I’m just going to take one to be safe,” she said. “I can’t take them at home, because if I throw them in the garbage can or anything, [Tyler Baltierra] will catch onto it.”

Catelynn and her husband already have a 3-year-old daughter together named Novalee Reign. They’re also the biological parents of Carly, whom they placed for adoption — which was documented in 2009 on 16 & Pregnant. “We need another little Nova Reign,” the reality star said excitedly as she entered the bathroom stall to take the test. “For some reason, I just feel like it would be my luck to be infertile,” she adds with a laugh as her friend shuts down her worries. The video ends before revealing the results of the test — you’ll just have to watch the new episode to find out the results!

While we don’t know for sure if the couple are expecting another child, we do know Catelynn is undergoing some major life changes right now. On Jan. 17, she announced via Twitter that she’s returning to rehab to work on dealing with her childhood trauma and changing her medication. “THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine,” she wrote to her supportive family about the decision to re-enter a six week treatment program. We wish all the best to this adorable family!

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to find out the results of Catelynn’s pregnancy test on Jan. 29?