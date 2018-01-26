Carmelo Anthony Gushes Over La La’s Stunning Instagram Pic: ‘Now We Talking’

Carmelo Anthony cannot get enough of La La’s latest Instagram pic, and it all went down in her comments. Read what he had to say here!

La La Anthony, 38, and Carmelo Anthony, 33, may still be separated, but you wouldn’t be able to tell based on his thirsty reaction to one of her newest Instagram pics. La La recently posted a photo of herself where she was wearing enormous gold hearing with her initials “L&L,” a gorgeous red hoodie and what appears to be a PVC jacket with black fur. If you scroll down in the comments, you can clearly see Carmelo’s eager response: “Now we talking.” Of course, his enthusiastic response begs the question — did Carmelo gift these gorgeous earrings to La La? Or is he just a fan of her new jewelry addition? Check out Carmelo’s comment on La La’s post below, and judge for yourself!

Of course, La La is know to try to make her estranged hubby know what he’s missing. We reported earlier how La La might have been teasing Carmelo with a boomerang of herself in sexy black pants with the caption: “Look back at it.” Clearly, the most obvious person this message could be directed at is none other than Carmelo himself. If Carmelo’s recent response is any indication, it’s probable that he doesn’t miss a single social media update from La La.

But the teasing does not stop there. Before that, La La shared a snap from her vacation to Cabo San Lucas of herself smoldering in a black bathing suit. Even though the pic was taken from a distance, it was probably enough to grab Carmelo’s attention. Click here to see pics of La La’s hottest photos of all-time!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that La La and Carmelo will ever get back together? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.