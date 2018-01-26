Cardi B Is ‘So Excited’ For Migos’ New Album ‘Culture II’ — See Message Of Support

Cardi B and Offset might be in a tough place right now, but she didn’t let that keep her from supporting her man. Check out Cardi’s Instagram post about Migos’ new album here!

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, have had a rough couple of months, but on Jan. 25, Cardi took to Instagram to support him just before Migos dropped their highly-anticipated new album. “ITS COMING !!!!!!!Im so exited !!! #Culture2,” she wrote just hours before the album became available for fans to listen to.

In December, Cardi was not only bombarded with nude video leaks, but also reports of Offset’s infidelity. You could say Offset’s cheating scandal — which Cardi herself confirmed — almost ruined their Christmas! A video surfaced allegedly showing the “Bad and Boujee” rapper with a naked woman, and though the video was from September, it stirred up a lot of tension between the couple and fans. Many even thought their wedding would be called off! Fortunately, the couple has since made up, and are as strong as ever. (Offset recently confirmed that the wedding is still on, though they’re not planning it yet.)

In addition to her thriving relationship, Cardi is also enjoying a successful career. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper seems to be unstoppable, as she has been nominated for two Grammys, and there continues to be heat on her tracks “Bartier Cardi and of course “Motorsport,” which appears on Culture II. It’s clear Cardi is only just getting started, and we can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for her!

