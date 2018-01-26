Camila Cabello Admits Fifth Harmony Was ‘Competitive’: You Don’t Want To Be ‘The One Who Sucks’

Wait, what? Did Camila Cabello just shade her old girl group Fifth Harmony? Read what she had to say about 5H in a new interview here!

Camila Cabello, 20, just suggested that her time with Fifth Harmony may not have been entirely harmonious. In a new interview with The Edit, Camila opened up about how being a part of Fifth Harmony was intense, but also a motivating factor, “Man, it shaped me entirely. I would not be the person that I am right now; I would not have been ready for this. I feel like being part of a group teaches you so many things about yourself, ironically. And it also brings out this healthy competition, you know what I mean? You never want to be the one that sucks.” So, while she was admitting Fifth Harmony was competitive in nature, her experience ended up making her become that much of a better singer. These are pretty kind words considering the fact Fifth Harmony mimicked throwing her off a stage at the 2017 VMAs. It’s clear that when it comes to their tumultuous split, Camila is trying to take the high road.

We reported earlier how Camila recently hinted that she may have a new boyfriend. On Zane Lowe‘s Beats 1 show, Camila admitted that a recently lyrics she had written was “I can’t say your name without smiling,” and that it’s “maybe” about someone special in her life.

She also revealed that she was THIS close to kissing Nick Jonas, 25, on New Year’s Eve, but that in the end, she “chickened out.” So tragically, we can safely assume that Nick is probably not her new man. Click here to see more sexy pics of Camila throughout the years!

