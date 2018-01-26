Budweiser ‘Stands By’ People Ravaged By Hurricanes In Moving Super Bowl 52 Ad

When times are tough, Budweiser is there. In a touching Super Bowl ad, featuring Skylar Grey’s angelic voice, Bud reveals it’s always there to offer a cool drink – of water! – when disaster strikes.

In a dramatic shift from past comedic commercials, Budweiser took a more heartfelt tone in its 2018 Super Bowl commercial. In the minute-long ad, Kevin Fahrenkrog, the general manager of the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville, wakes up to horrible news. As he arrives at work and talks with his actual employees, he hits a “RESET” button that stops all production. Immediately, the signature red cans of Budweiser are replaced with these white and blue cans. Oh, it’s not a cosmetic change, as these cans are not filled with beer but with water. As Skylar Grey’s haunting cover of “Stand By Me” echoes throughout, the commercial ends by showing Budweiser’s support for the people of hurricane-damaged Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico.

“Anheuser-Busch has a long history of giving back and not only are we continuing to support in the short-term but we also want to use our upcoming 30th anniversary of the emergency water program to announce our long-term commitment for natural disaster relief,” said Bill Bradley, vice president of community affairs at Anheuser-Busch, in a statement. “By adding our Fort Collins, CO. brewery to the program, we believe we can make an even greater impact.”

The commercial, developed by DAVID the agency, stresses Budweiser’s employees and how for the past 30 years, the company has provided over 79 million cans of clean drinking water to places devastated by natural disasters. The company has also worked with the American Red Cross for the past 100 years in helping bring much needed relief. “The American Red Cross relies on the generosity of our volunteers, donors and partners to fulfill our lifesaving mission,” said American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern.

There’s no bigger stage than #SBLII to recognize our real life heroes. Our Cartersville, GA employees and wholesaler partners have helped provide 79 million+ cans of emergency drinking water since 1988. Cheers to them, and to expanding this program in 2018.https://t.co/HjCZA6HNLU https://t.co/uvljAOBade — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) January 26, 2018

Beer was first sold in cans on this day in 1935. 83 years later, there’s still no better sound than cracking open a cold one. Today, we celebrate and thank all of our employees who make it possible. #BeerCanAppreciationDay #AnheuserBusch pic.twitter.com/7Jwhd3V08z — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) January 24, 2018

“Thanks to the support of Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) members like Anheuser-Busch and its dedicated employees– who shipped nearly 3 million cans of emergency drinking water to disaster-hit areas last year – the Red Cross can immediately respond to the needs of people affected by disasters whenever and wherever they strike.” Fans can learn more about the company’s water donation process here. Overall, this is pretty amazing. While it’s nice to have a cold beer on game day, for those who survive hurricanes, wild fires and earthquakes, they’d much rather have a cool drink of water. Thank you, Budweiser!

