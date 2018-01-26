Adam Hicks: Shocking New Video Shows Disney Star Holding Up Petrified Victim With His Gun

Truly shocking. Just 2 days after Disney star Adam Hicks was arrested, a video has surfaced allegedly showing the TV star robbing a man a gunpoint.

A video has just been released that allegedly shows former Zeke & Luthor star Adam Hicks robbing a man who is walking to his car. The video, which arrives via TMZ, shows a man resembling the 25-year-old actor approaching a man on a suburban street with a gun under his arm. The victim in the clip immediately gives the armed man his valuables. Afterward, the robber casually walks back to a black SUV. Head here to take a look back at some famous individuals’ mugshots from over the years.

This startling new footage arrives just 2 days after Adam and his girlfriend Dani Tamburo were arrested for armed robbery in the Burbank, CA area. According to the news outlet, they allegedly demanded money, cellphones and other precious items. Two alleged victims were women in their seventies. On Jan. 26, they were charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree robbery, and 3 counts of attempted 2nd degree robbery. All of these charges are felonies. The bail for Adam and Dani has been set at $350,000 and $300,ooo, respectively. To be clear, Adam hasn’t been convicted of anything, only charged.

Adam and his girlfriend’s arrest occurred on Wednesday afternoon at his LA home. The former child star alleged has two prior arrests on his record which both occurred in 2017, per TMZ. In July, he was reportedly arrested for firing a gun and in September he was reportedly arrested again for battery. Both cases were reportedly rejected by the D.A. due to insufficient evidence.

