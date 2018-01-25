Stephanie Katelnikoff: 5 Things About Train Conductor Fired For Posting Racy Photos

Stephanie Katelnikoff’s career has been derailed. She was fired from Canadian Pacific Railway for violating company policy by posting ‘graphic,’ sexy photos to Instagram. Get the details.

1. She was fired in November 2017. This is why you always have a finsta – but sometimes, even a finsta isn’t enough. Stephanie Katelnikoff, 28, lost her job as a conductor with Canadian Pacific Railway in the fall of 2017, after the company basically creeped up on her social media accounts. CP rail accused her violating the company’s code of ethics and its Internet and email policy, according to the CBC. Stephanie, going under the moniker “missdemeanour.xo” on Instagram, never went full frontal in the photos, but some of the “nude” shots showed her from the side or from behind. In the more cheesecake, burlesque-type shots, she’s posing in lingerie and bikinis. One shot shows her posing on top of railway tracks in cutoff shorts and a crop top.

2. Stephanie may have been fired for more than just her photos. “I just can’t see how that affects my employability,” she told the Calgary Herald, adding that modeling is a hobby that has helped her boost her self-esteem and given her an outlet for her creativity. However, CP Rail’s investigation also uncovered a 2016 Facebook post (under the name Steph Kat) that said the railway’s code of ethics was a “short fictional comedy.” Another profile, going by the name Stevie Rae, said “Resume: Google Banff train crash,” which was followed by a laughing emoji.

“I think it was a 50/50 split between the two,” Stephanie said. “When I got dismissed, they blanketed everything together and said I was being dismissed for my inappropriate social media content. So I’m not sure what of my content they’ve deemed appropriate and inappropriate. The investigative officer called my social media content graphic.” She says she regrets some of her comments and the photo of her on the tracks because it’s “dangerous” and she doesn’t recommend anyone doing that.

3. She was fired before, over a train derailment… Yes, this isn’t the first time Stephanie has been let go from CP Rail. On Dec. 26, 2014, a train she was conducting derailed, sending 15 cars off the tracks near Banff, Alberta. Fly ash, a product used to make concrete, spilled into a creek. Though Stephanie suffered some respiratory symptoms from the crash, no one else was hurt. She was fired over the incident.

4. …but she sued for wrongful termination. The Transportation Safety Board determined a broken piece of track caused the crash. She filed a lawsuit and in 2016, she was reinstated after an arbitrator ruled that one of the reasons she was fired is because she filed a sexual harassment against a fellow employee.

5. In addition to modeling and (formerly) running trains, she fixes bikes for poor kids. The story of Stephanie and CP Rail is far from over. She’s taking a wrongful termination case to arbitration yet again. She’s also not backing down from being completely honest on social media.

“Hey #CPRAIL,” she wrote on Facebook, “could someone maybe call me back about the thousands and thousands of dollars in wages you owe me? No one has returned my calls or messages but I know you lurk my social media because you fired me over modelling pics and socialmediawhatnot. So anyways, hopefully this gets your attention and we can sort this out? Ex-Employee #1000980. Thanks.”

In the meantime, she can keep busy with modeling and bike repair. Stephanie fixes bikes in her kitchen and then gives them to kids in Calgary. “When I was younger I spent a lot of years in and out of the hospital. I was really sick growing up, so I mean I had a lot of doctors and nurses that were super, super nice to me and it just made everything so much better and easier,” she told the CBC. “It’s pretty rewarding to be able to give a kid something that for a lot of them is a really big thing.”

