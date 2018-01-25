Doomsday Clock: 5 Things To Know About The Warning Sign Saying We’re Closer To Nuclear Armageddon

The Doomsday Clock is the nearest to midnight it’s been since the beginning of the Cold War. Find out about the warning sign that’s claiming we’re closer to destruction.

1. We’re officially closer to the end of the world than we’ve ever been! The Doomsday Clock, annually set by the non-profit Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, was recently inched forward from two and a half minutes to midnight to two minutes to midnight. Basically, the threat and probability that the world will end in nuclear Armageddon just increased. Not only is this tied for the closest the clock has ever been to midnight, the only other time it was two minutes to midnight was when the Hydrogen bomb was tested in 1953.

2. The Doomsday Clock has moved forward due to many different reasons. The risk of Armageddon is not only tied to the dangerous rhetoric being used by leaders like President Trump and Kim Jong-Un, but also by the threat of global warming.

3. Yes, North Korea is partially to blame. The Bulletin released a statement on the clock resetting, saying, “The greatest risks last year arose in the nuclear realm. North Korea’s nuclear weapons program appeared to make remarkable progress in 2017, increasing risks for itself, other countries in the region, and the United States.”

4. Trump is one of the main reasons we’re getting closer to impending global disaster. The Bulletin went on to say, “Last year, the Clock ticked forward largely in response to candidate Trump’s alarming campaign rhetoric. But the reality of a nuclear-armed President Trump running loose in the world is worse than we feared, and that is clearly a central factor in this decision.”

5. The farthest the Doomsday Clock has been to midnight was 28 years ago. Here’s yet another reason to miss the ’90s! Back in 1991, the Doomsday Clock was set to 17 minutes to midnight. If that won’t make you feel nostalgic, nothing will.

