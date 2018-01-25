Wendy Williams Warns Pregnant Kylie Jenner About Travis Scott: ‘He’s Not Sticking Around’

After Kylie Jenner was spotted for the first time in four months on Jan. 24, since the news of her pregnancy broke, Wendy Williams gave her a harsh warning!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and her alleged baby bump were photographed on January 24 during a rare outing in CA. The young star stepped back from the spotlight amidst reports that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, 25. And, Wendy Williams, 53, believes that she is going to raise her reported child alone after Travis splits. “At 20-years-old being pregnant, and I don’t care how much money you have, it’s got to be hard,” the talk show host admitted, adding, “If she’s pregnant.” And, that’s when Wendy warned Kylie. — “The next reality show in the works right now might be, I got a name for you, ‘Kylie Goes It Alone’ because Travis Scott is not sticking around,” she proclaimed while laughing at a photo of the rapper. “Anyway, he’s not sticking around,” she said, once again.

Wendy’s warning came after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star emerged after four months in hiding. Kylie stepped out with her mother, Kris Jenner, 62, and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, where the trio visited a construction site in Hidden Hills on January 24. Dressed in all black sweats and sneakers, Kylie was photographed from the front, with what appeared to be a slight bump on display. TMZ, which broke the story, also featured a video of Kylie where she seemed to struggle to maneuver her body into a vehicle. The video was shot from Kylie’s side, which seemed to show more evidence of a bump.

This wasn’t the first time Wendy centered her “Hot Topics” segment around Kylie’s alleged pregnancy. On January 10, the host also voiced her belief that Travis is going to leave Kylie once the baby is born. She also hashed up the makeup mogul’s admitted lip injections and other apparent plastic surgery procedures. “She’s only 20… Her 20 is more like 35, because she’s grown up on TV in front of us, plus she’s got the mid crisis makeover already,” Wendy said, alluding to Kylie’s reported cosmetic procedures. “Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself but the baby is still going to look like the old you, just saying.”

Although Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm the pregnancy news, the rapper was asked to address the rumors in a recent interview with Billboard Magazine. “I don’t want to talk about that,” he said to the mag. “They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.”

The news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke [by TMZ] back in September 2016. Since then, Kylie has drastically downplayed her social media use, and has only stepped out for family events. Fans were also shocked when she did not appear on the Kardashian family Christmas card. Reports claim Kylie is due in early 2018.

