Turpin Parents Prohibited From Seeing 13 Kids Until 2021: Details Of Protective Order Revealed

The House of Horrors parents, David and Louise Turpin, won’t be able to see their 13 children — their alleged torture victims who they reportedly chained to beds and fed once a day — for at least three full years years (Jan. 24, 2021), as per a new protective order a Riverside County judge issued on Jan. 24. Not only that, but they also can’t keep the unnamed victims from testifying in court, nor can they harass, threaten, molest, stalk or damage property of, disturb the piece of, keep under surveillance of the victims in that time period as well. The only sort of contact that can be made would have to be through their lawyer, and they must stay 100 yards away from them at all times, with the sole exception being in court. The judge also told the Turpins, “You must not try to or get their addresses or locations. You must have no personal, electronic, telephone or written contact with the people listed.”

We reported earlier how Louise Turpin was caught eerily smiling in court during the child protection hearing. While the two alleged child torturers didn’t speak during their court hearing, they nodded along to acknowledge they understood the protective order’s terms. Allison Lowe, the Turpins’ public defender, tried to downplay the protective order, saying, “It was a standard criminal protective order, which they issue in most of these cases, so there was nothing unusual or atypical about what happened today.” The two Turpin parents face almost 40 charges, including 12 counts of torture and 12 counts of false imprisonment.

According to an investigator, the Turpin children were allegedly chained and shackled in different rooms in order to keep them as isolated as possible. Not only that, but they were not given any access to televisions or radios. However, they were allowed to write, and their journals have now been seized by authorities in connection with their alleged torture case.

