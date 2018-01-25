Turpin Kids Were Separated & Shackled In Different Rooms To Keep Them Isolated, Investigator Reveals

As the Turpin kids open up about the horrors they endured, authorities have learned shocking new details — like how they were kept isolated even from each other!

The Turpin children who were “tortured” by their parents, Louise Turpin, 49, and David Turpin, 56, are slowly beginning to provide investigators with valuable information about what their lives were like before being rescued earlier this month. The 13 kids, ranging in age from 2-29, were malnourished and abused for years, according to authorities. But as it turns out, conditions were even worse than police originally thought. Something investigators didn’t know before is that not only were the kids chained to furniture, but they were done so in isolation, a prosecutor told The Associated Press on Jan. 24.

“Victims in these kinds of cases, they tell their story, but they tell it slowly. They tell it at their own pace,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. “It will come out when it comes out.” Since being found on Jan. 14, all 13 of the kids have remained hospitalized where they are currently receiving psychological and physical treatment. They are reportedly “relieved” to be out the home that authorities have described as a “torture chamber,” Mike shared. Click here to see pics of the Turpin family home in Cali.

When they were rescued, authorities found the siblings in the filthy house and three of them were shackled to beds, which was apparently a regular occurrence. In fact, investigators have since learned that the children were isolated from each other and locked in different rooms in small groups, Mike said. On top of that, the children did not have access to televisions or radios. They were, however, able to read and write, and they expressed themselves in hundreds of journals that were seized from the home, the district attorney said.

The horrible TURPIN case continues in our county of Riverside, CA, where the parents tortured their 13 kids for decades😔. Some of these poor children still remain at our local CORONA REGIONAL HOSPITAL 🙏🏻 only 4mi from our house. This incident is too close to home for comfort! pic.twitter.com/b1fXqekiBJ — ERIKA❤️SO CAL❤️ (@ErikaMcdougall) January 25, 2018

“It appears to me that they lacked any kind of understanding about how the world worked,” Mike added. At Louise and David’s brief hearing on Jan. 24, a judge signed a protective order prohibiting the parents from contacting any of their children, except through attorneys or investigators. HollywoodLife.com was inside that courtroom and spoke with an eyewitness who thought Louise and David looked like “deranged people.”

“They look like sick, deranged people. They looked like they were sad that they had gotten caught,” the witness told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Both were crazy-eyed and were glossed over. As the judge explained their restrictions ruling, they had no emotion whatsoever. They still, and have never, showed any remorse and only seemed to care about themselves.” Both parents were dressed in business attire for the occasion.

David did not speak when he was addressed, he only nodded to the judge. Louise did not speak at all either, but she did flash an incredibly creepy smile . Both parents are each facing nearly 40 charges, including a dozen counts of torture and another dozen counts of false imprisonment. They have pleaded not guilty.

