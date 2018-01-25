Travis Scott Feels Bullied By Kardashian Family After Kim Implores Him To Treat Kylie Jenner Better

As Kylie Jenner’s due date rapidly approaches, we’ve exclusively learned that Kim is the latest family member to pressure Travis Scott to shape up — for Kylie’s sake!

Travis Scott, 25, hasn’t exactly been present during 20-year-old Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy. Now, a source close to the fam tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that Kim Kardashian, 37, has followed in Kris Jenner‘s footsteps and issued another warning to the rapper!

“Kim has been the latest family member to reach out to Travis about his attitude towards Kylie,” the insider shares. “She sent a message to Travis that he needs to change his ways…or else. Kim feels very protective of the young mother-to-be, and she implored Travis to do better.” As we know, Travis hasn’t been as supportive of Kylie throughout her pregnancy as he could have been. (Remember that wild night at the strip club?)

“It bothers Kim how Travis is treating her kid sister — that he has not been more present during Kylie‘s pregnancy,” the source continues. “So Kim wanted Travis to know that the whole family is aware of what he does and doesn’t do for Kylie, and they are all watching him closely.” In other words: he’d better step up to the plate, or he’s out! See more photos of Travis and Kylie here.

As for whether these multiple warnings will change the “Butterfly Effect” rapper’s ways? “Travis is starting to feel bullied by the Kardashian family,” the insider admits. “With so many family members reaching out to him, he’s feeling the pressure of the powerful family.” Yeah, we should think so!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis will be more supportive of Kylie now that multiple family members have pressured him?