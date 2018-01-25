‘Teen Mom OG’: Watch The Moment Farrah Gets ‘Fired’ — ‘You’re The Only One That’s A Problem’

It’s finally here! ‘Teen Mom OG’ has released the preview showing the moment Farrah Abraham gets fired, and it’s very awkward.

It was back in October that Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, 26, announced that she had been fired from the show. The news came as shock to many, including Farrah, who was completely blindsided by the decision. Many fans wondered if her reaction would be featured on the upcoming season, and it looks like we now have answers! Farrah tweeted the latest preview of Teen Mom OG giving fans a sneak peak of the awkward moment she was given the boot!

The post, captioned, “I appreciate this great example of being a strong women through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show, it’s horrible when people play dumb act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions our as their older than I am,” shows the executive producer sitting with Farrah explaining that she has no respect or compassion for other people and that it’s become difficult to work with her. He then goes on to say, “out of nine moms, you’re the only one that’s the problem.” Ouch!

Farah’s firing took place at her furniture store. She was under the impression that the film crew was there to cover the one-year anniversary and Halloween party for her store, but sadly they were not. Farrah was reportedly told that her firing was due to her involvement in the porn industry. She planned to do a pay-per-view sex show via live stream on Oct. 30, but backed out at the last minute. Farrah has since spoken out against MTV and seems to be ready to move on. Working with Farrah has not only been difficult for the film crew, but also her co-stars. She has made nasty comments about the other teen moms, and co-star Kailyn Lowry, 25, in particular is happy to see her go. “It’s about time,” Kailyn said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com.

I appreciate this great example of being a strong women through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show, it’s horrible when people play dumb act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions our as their older then I am 🛢👋👋 pic.twitter.com/yCLvSrAUmM — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 25, 2018

