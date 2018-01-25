Taco Bell Fries: New $1 Menu Item Has Finally Arrived — But Only For A Limited Time

Taco Bell’s making everyone’s dreams come true and adding nacho fries to their menu! Learn more about the delicious new treat before it leaves menus forever!

Oh hell yeah! Taco Bell has just confirmed that the “most-anticipated menu item release of the year” is finally available as of January 25: Nacho Fries. Yep, Nacho. Fries. Drool. Sadly the fries are only available for a limited time, and Taco Bell hasn’t specified when the special item will disappear from menus. So get ’em while you can!

Your favorite arguably Mexican fast food change is offering three versions of the new menu item. You can get the bare bones version of the fries on the $1 menu, which consists of seasoned fries “crisped to perfection” with a nacho cheese dipping sauce. Not exactly nachos, but definitely sounds delicious. You can upgrade them, too. Try the Supreme version for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49. Super affordable, considering what you’re getting: beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese, and sour cream.

You can also get the nacho fries as part of a $5 box, which includes a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and a medium drink. Um, yum! Hungry yet? Just so you know, if you can’t manage to drag yourself to a Taco Bell location, you can also order the fries online. God, the future is great.

Can we talk about the commercial Taco Bell released for the nacho fries? It’s fake trailer for a very Borne identity-style action movie starring Josh Duhamel. Not going to lie — we’d totally watch Web of Fries if it hit theaters. You can watch that masterpiece at the top of this post.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to grab some Taco Bell nacho fries? Let us know if they’re good!