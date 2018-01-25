Steven R. McQueen Engaged: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Set To Wed Alexandra Silva — Sweet Pic

Congratulations! Steven R. McQueen, the ‘Vampire Diaries’ hunk, just got engaged to Alexandra Silva, and he celebrated this happy occasion with such a lovely picture!

“She said yes,” Steven R. McQueen, 29, said when he announced his engagement to model Alexandra Silva on Jan. 25. Alexandra, who goes by Allie, shared the photo of her smooching her now-fiancé to her own Instagram account. “My best friend, love of my life…YES, yes yes a million times over,” she said, giving a slight look at the rock now residing around her finger. Well, it doesn’t get any clearer than that. Congratulations to these two young lovers!

Steven and Allie made their relationship Instagram official (the best kind of official) in December 2016, according to Us Weekly. The Vampires Diaries star posted a shot of them going skiing together, announcing a romance that will take them down the aisle in the future. The two have travelled together to a variety of places. They help built home in Nicaragua and they welcomed 2018 in while in Park City, Utah. It shouldn’t come as a shock if these two have a destination wedding, considering all the miles they’ve put under their wings.

Steven R. McQueen is the grandson of Hollywood icon Steve McQueen, who sadly passed away in 1980 (eight years before Steven R. was born.) Steven R. is best known as playing Jeremy, the on-screen brother of Nina Dobrev’s character, on The Vampire Diaries. He left the show in 2015, as his character went to art school, according to E! Online. “I wouldn’t dare kill Jeremy,” TVD creator Julie Plec said at the time. “I think that would be all forms of cruelty…But I do think that he’s a man now, he’s not a little kid anymore and he’s got to live his life. It’s time for him to get started doing that.”

Well, clearly, Steven R. has grown up and he’s ready to start a family of his own. Congratulations to Steve and Allie! Now, will they invite all the Vampires Diaries alumni to the wedding?

