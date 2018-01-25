Guatemalan Ex-Pageant Queen, 32, Fatally Shot In The Head After Taking Her Kid To School

Rosa Otilia Ramirez, a former Miss Guatemala contestant, was tragically shot in the back of her head after dropping her child off at school. Get the heartbreaking details.

This is absolutely devastating. Former Miss Guatemala contestant Rosa Otilia Ramirez, 32, was walking home after dropping her daughter off at school when she was murdered in broad daylight, according to a local media report. At around 7 a.m. in Guatemala City on Jan. 19, CCTV cameras captured footage of a masked gunman shooting the former model in the back of the head. The video, which was shared by Daily Mail, showed Rosa walking along the sidewalk, seemingly unaware of the suspect that was following her. Everything about this situation is completely heartbreaking.

The unidentified man was wearing jeans and a black shirt when he was spotted following the former beauty contestant. He then removed a gun from the waist of his pants before firing it right at Rosa’s head. The footage shows that she then dropped to the ground as the shooter fled the scene in the direction he came from. Police said the cruel crime was premeditated, according to The Daily Mirror, and other reports state that authorities believe the murderer knew the victim, and that the killing was probably a “crime of passion.” There have yet to be any identified suspects in this horrific case, nor any arrests. See more of the saddest deaths of 2018, here.

According to the United States Department of State, Guatemala is listed as a country with an exceptionally high crime level — most of which is believed to be gang-related. In 2016, more than 4,500 homicides were reported in the Central American nation, according to a recent report by the Overseas Security Advisory Council.

Our hearts are broken for Rosa’s family and friends in this incredibly difficult time.

