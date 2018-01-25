Iggy Azalea’s Ex Nick Young Shades Her By Rapping To Danielle Bregoli’s Diss Track ‘Hi Bich’

Oh snap! A clip just surface of Nick Young rapping along to his ex Iggy Azalea’s nemesis Danielle Bregoli! Take a peek!

If Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, knows how to do anything it’s insult fellow celebrities! And now, she’s getting some help! A video just surfaced of NBA player Nick Young, 32, happily rapping along to the remix of her track “Hi Bich.” So, why exactly is this so scandalous? Well, on this particular track Danielle drops some insults on Nick’s ex Iggy Azalea, 27! “B*tch, don’t compare me to Iggy,” the 14-year-old spits, via XXL. “That old hoe is washed and I’m lit/Wouldn’t pay her to wash up my whip (Bye, broke b*tch, bye, hoe).” So, from this video, it’s hard to draw any other conclusion than Nick is digging this track…and maybe that serious jab at Iggy!

“Hi B Lit,” Nick captioned the video. This coordinated attack on Iggy comes just one month after rumors began to swirl that she and Nick were spotted out together at a restaurant in LA a year and a half after parting ways. However, Iggy was quick to put an end to that story with this post: “The unfortunate thing about LA is there are not that many places people eat,” she tweeted. “You can be in the middle of one of the most important dinner meetings of your life; and randomly your ex and all his friends walk in the same place.” But she didn’t stop there. Iggy also said she’d NEVER “have a dinner date with my ex who created a full human behind my back.” Whoa! Check out more photos of Danielle right here!

Iggy is definitely not the first celeb on the receiving end of Danielle’s wrath. Kylie Jenner has also come under fire from the upcoming rapper. For the music video for her track “These Heaux,” a total Kylie look-alike appears and get lip injections. Yikes! Danielle and her penchant for fighting dirty are here to stay and frankly, we’re betting Iggy won’t be the last celebrity fighting off the Bhad Bhabie!

