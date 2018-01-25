Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Bump For 1st Time In 4 Months — Pic & Video

Kylie Jenner’s out of hiding and so is her baby bump! The reality star was seen in public for the first time since September on Jan. 23, and she simply couldn’t avoid the cameras. See the pic here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, enjoyed a day out with her mom, Kris Jenner, and BFF, Jordyn Woods, on Jan. 23, and now, we finally have a photo of the baby bump we’ve been dying to see, thanks to TMZ! The pregnant 20-year-old, whose expecting her first child with Travis Scott, covered up in black sweats and an oversized black sweatshirt, which concealed her midsection, but there definitely seems to be evidence of a baby bump. The sighting is quite shocking, as Kylie has been keeping a low profile since news of her pregnancy broke in September. Immediately after the news came out, we saw a few glimpses of Kylie’s stomach, but since then, she’s been sure to only be photographed from the chest up — until now!

TMZ also shot video of Kylie and her crew getting into an SUV after the outing, and although it’s shot from pretty far away, she definitely appears to struggle a bit getting into the car. Plus, from the quick glance of her from the side, there definitely seems to be even more evidence of a bump. Kylie has been super quiet on social media these days and hasn’t even posted a selfie recently. In fact, we haven’t seen photos or video of her since Christmas Day, when she quickly appeared on Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat. Needless to say, we’ve been waiting patiently for our Kylie fix, and she’s finally delivered!

Kylie has yet to confirm her pregnancy news herself, but it’s expected that her baby is due sometime in February or early March. Meanwhile, Khloe is also expecting a baby this year, and just passed the six-month mark earlier this month.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that there was finally a photo of Kylie’s baby bump!?