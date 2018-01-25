Kourtney Kardashian Vs. Sofia Richie: Who Rocks Dark Hair & Ab-Baring White Crop Tops Best?

Since Sofia Richie appears to be copying Kourtney Kardashian’s look, we figured it’s time to compare them!

There’s clearly some style-stealing happening here! Lately, Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, seems bent on perfecting his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian‘s look! It all started with Sofia dying her signature blonde locks a dark shade that definitely resembles the reality TV star! Next, she decided to constantly start wearing tummy-teasing shirts, which all KUWTK fans know is Kourt’s thing! Just what exactly is going on here! Head here to see loads more pics comparing these 2!

When Scott and Sofia started dating, everyone and their mother was convinced it was destined to be a short-lived fling and nothing more. However, now months later they appear to be closer than ever! The 34-year-old has also appeared to clean up his act for Sofia. But now she seems like she’s taking all her style points from Kourtney, which definitely feels like a step backward. In recent weeks her look has morphed from high-fashion glamour to fitspo gear that tastefully teases loads of tummy, cleavage and more! Look familiar?! But who truly owns this look?

According to our insiders, Scott and Sofia’s relationship isn’t just close, it’s also red hot! “One of the things that has Scott so sprung on Sofia is their sex life. He’s actually pretty respectful and doesn’t share a ton of details, but he does hint that Sofia is way more adventurous in bed than Kourtney ever was,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott used to complain that Kourtney didn’t have enough sex drive, that she couldn’t keep up with him. With Sofia there is no disconnect there, he says she’s just as much of a nymphomaniac as he is.” Wow! Then why is Sofia looking to Kourt’s style for confidence?

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Who rocks dark locks and ab-teasing apparel better, Kourtney or Sofia? Let us know!