Kim Kardashian Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ With 3 Kids As Kanye Jets To NY: Timing ‘Couldn’t Be Worse’
Kanye West may have a newborn, but he’s already traveling! HL learned exclusively Kim Kardashian feels ‘resentment,’ but she’s doing her best with their 3 kids at home!
Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate on Jan. 15. And while baby Chicago West is just a few days old, that hasn’t stopped Kanye from flying to NYC! Leaving Kim at home with their three little ones, the artist is off on a business trip, but Kim can’t help but feel annoyed — and overwhelmed — by her husband’s actions. After all, North is only 4 1/2 years old and Saint is just 2. Click here to see some of the cutest pics of the Kardashian-West family.
Kanye stepped out in NYC on Jan. 24, and even posed with fans and signed autographs as he hit the streets. But although Kim couldn’t join him on the outing, she’s been called a “hands-on” mom by a recent Us Weekly report. “Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It’s really important they bond with the baby. Kim’s a very hands-on mom,” a source told the mag. Hopefully Kanye can come home soon and spend some time with his fam!
