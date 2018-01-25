Kim Kardashian Shows Off Enviable Cleavage & Abs In Sexy New Topless Mirror Selfie

Kim Kardashian is back at it with the shirtless selfies! The star posed nearly nude for a sexy Instagram photo. You NEED to see the hot pic!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is one hot mom! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted yet another sexy selfie on Instagram on Jan. 25. This time, you can see Kim flaunting her gorgeous figure in nothing but a pair of jewel-encrusted underwear. She nails the wet hair look with her platinum locks framing her face. This is already up there with the social media maven’s best mirror selfies of all-time. Check it out below!

But looking great isn’t the only think Kim has been up to these days. On Jan. 15, her gestational carrier gave birth to her and Kanye West‘s third child, Chicago. The baby was born just before 1 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The little bundle of joy weighed in at 7 lbs. 6 oz. So having three children, including North, 4, and Saint, 2, is definitely more than enough to keep the mom busy! As we’ve previously reported, caring for the newborn has been no easy task. “Even though Kim has plenty of help at her home, when Kanye is not around she sometimes feels overwhelmed with the kids,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Being a mom isn’t even Kim’s only job! She announced on Jan. 23 that she’ll be debuting a series of Kimoji perfumes on Feb. 1. The fun candy heart fragrances have a distinct Valentine’s Day feel, which is a huge departure from her previous perfume release. In 2017, she dropped a trio of gardenia fragrances that felt a lot more luxe in their sleek crystal packaging. Honestly, we commend Kim on her ability to juggle three kids, a successful fragrance line, and every other business venture in her life — all while looking great doing it!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kim’s latest mirror selfie? Let us know!