Heating things up again? Kendall Jenner couldn’t resist sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Clippers game on Jan. 24. Kendall looked happy cheering on her man!

These two just can’t stay away from each other! After a busy few days in Milan Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner, 22, stopped by the Los Angeles Clippers game on Jan. 24 to watch boyfriend Blake Griffin, 28. Kendall looked gorgeous in a newspaper print t-shirt and high-waisted jeans. Kendall must have been Blake’s good luck charm. He scored 23 points in the game. Even though the Clippers lost to the Boston Celtics, Blake had a great game!

Kendall and Blake have been dating casually since Aug. 2017. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that the couple is slowing things down to ” figure out what to do next” with their relationship. They’re both extremely “career-oriented” right now, but they’re not ready to call it quits on their relationship. The feelings between them are definitely still there. There’s nothing wrong with keeping things casual, though! Kendall is busy gearing up for New York Fashion Week, which is in just a few weeks. Maybe we’ll see Blake front row on the sidelines supporting Kendall!

While Kendall was out and about supporting Blake, her sis Kylie Jenner, 20, finally came out of hiding for the first time in 4 months. The pregnant starlet was photographed out with mom Kris Jenner, 62, and BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, on Jan. 23. Yes, we even caught a glimpse of her baby bump! For the past few months, Kylie has stayed out of the spotlight and only posted Instagram pictures of herself from the chest up. But she couldn’t hide that baby bump forever! Her baby, her first with rapper Travis Scott, 25, is due early this year.

