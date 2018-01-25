Kate Middleton’s Best Coats — See Her Colorful Pregnancy Style

Kate is known for her colorful fashion, and she’s kicked it up a notch with these amazing coats while pregnant with her third child! See pics!

Only Kate Middleton, 36, could look this good while pregnant! She is bringing a smile to our faces with these colorful selections. Plus, she has us constantly guessing whether she is having a boy or a girl! She’s worn pink AND blue coats during her third pregnancy, so nobody knows…yet! Kate is due in April 2018. Kate wore a bright pink Mulberry coat, that she has worn twice before while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, while visiting Coventry Cathedral in London on Jan. 16.

The next day, Kate kept her streak going in a bright orangey-red coat by Boden, as she visited children at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on Jan. 17. Fast forward to Jan. 23, when she wore a blue coat by Sportmax, a line within the Max Mara brand, to visit a school. That blue coat had also previously been worn during her pregnancy with Charlotte. The next day, she wore a baby blue coat by Séraphine while discussing postpartum depression at the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College in London. Last year, Kate wore a gorgeous plaid Miu Miu coat for a Christmas service on December 25. Though a LOT of eyes were on Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle, Kate still looked picture perfect in this colorful coat and black fur hat!

Click through the gallery to see all of Kate’s best coats and to see more pics of her pregnancy style!

HollywoodLifers, which colorful coat of Kate’s is your fave?