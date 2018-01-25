Justin Bieber Sweetly Bonds With Mom During Church Date As Selena Gomez Nowhere In Sight

Aww! Now that Justin Bieber is back to being a mama’s boy again, he’s taking her to their favorite place of all…church! We’ve got the sweet pics.

Justin Bieber, 23, often brings girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, to his beloved Hillsong Church, but on Jan. 24 he brought the other love of his life mom Pattie Mallette, 41, to a worship service. The singer was seen leaving the Beverly Hills location in a neon yellow hoodie, tan slacks and a backwards baseball cap. He was photographed in the middle of a full giggle session as one of his pals must have just told him a joke, either that or he was giddy from getting with God. The Biebs did a fake-out on the paps getting a snap of him and his mom together, as a guy dressed in a nearly identical outfit pushed her out of the building in her wheelchair, as recently broke her foot while on vacation with her son.

When the Biebs was in his wild child days the mother and son were estranged, as Pattie remained devoutly religious and hated seeing her son getting in so much trouble. Justin re-committed his life to his faith over the summer of 2017, stepping away from his career and many of the bad influences in his life. Since then he’s reconnected with Selena for yet another go at romance, and now he’s repairing his relationship with his mom!

They just went away on mother/son vacation together in the stunning Maldive Islands, and were having a blast until Pattie broke her foot. Justin tried to give comfort by giving his mom a foot massage, and she shared their bonding time in an Instagram story. “You’re not a doctor, don’t touch it!” she joked with a caption as he put hands on her hurt appendage. Pattie then asked her followers if she should trust Justin or not. C’mon, it’s his mom! Of course Beliebers were going to tell her to trust him! Now they’re back in Los Angeles and in 2018 we haven’t seen any pics of Justin and Selena together since their hot yoga session way back on Jan. 3. But we have been treated to plenty of photos of his loving reconciliation with his mom.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Justin and his mom have reconciled?