‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Jo’s Marriage To Paul Comes To An End In An Unexpected Way

Grey’s Anatomy took us to church on Jan 25, during a religious-themed episode that gave us a resolution to Jo and Paul’s marriage. It also featured the return of April’s ex… you know, the one she left at the altar during Season 11. But we’ll get to that later. First, let us review what happened to Paul. Earlier in the episode, Jo and Jenny both realized neither had run down Paul, and the accident didn’t leave him very injured. Paul only suffered a minor concussion. Anyway, after Jenny had explained to Jo that she experience similar abuse, they joined forces and decided to take Paul down in court. However, upon confronting him, he got super pissed and lunged at Jenny. And that’s when he tripped over all the tubes he was connected to, knocked his forehead on the edge of the hospital bed, and hit the floor hard. He suffered another concussion before the other one even had a chance to heal, which basically left him brain dead. And guess who was left with the decision to pull the plug or not? That would be Jo, who was still legally married to him at the time of the accident. And because Jenny was upset that she wouldn’t be able to see Paul rot in jail for all the torment he put them through, the ladies turned the situation into a positive by donating all of his organs to others in need. So just like that, Jo became a “free” woman. And we can just say how hilarious Meredith was tonight? Those one liners were such zingers! For example… since it turned out Paul had been hit by a drunk driver, “nobody has to go to Canada,” Meredith quipped to Alex, after she suggested it earlier in the night when she thought he and Jo were guilty for committing the crime.

Meanwhile, April treated a pregnant woman whose husband turned out to be… her ex! Yes, that’s right. Matthew made a triumphant return tonight, three seasons after April left him at the altar to elope with Jackson. Their reunion was awkward, and things just got messier as the episode progressed. Following the birth of Matthew and his wife’s baby, the new mom’s liver started to fail, and so did the rest of her organs. By the end of the night, Karen had died and April was left practically in tears. So she tried drowning her sorrows at Joe’s bar, where she ran into Vik the intern. And maybe at just the right time? April was at such a low point that Vik ended up sleeping over, and in the final few moments of the episode, they were seen in the shower together.

Lastly, Eric, a 12-year-old African-American boy who’d been shot by the police while trying to get into his own house, was also brought into the hospital during this week’s episode. He ended up dying, which led to Jackson giving a lecture to the cops about being “biased” and needing to do something different so incidents like this stop happening. Afterwards, Bailey and Ben sat down with Tuck and pretty much had a talk with him about how he, unfortunately, has to act in society (as an African-American), so he doesn’t find himself in a similar situation.

