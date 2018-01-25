Febreze’s Super Bowl Ad Promises It’ll Make Your ‘Bleep’ Not Stink Anymore

While President Donald Trump is freely dropping s-bombs, Febreze put out a refreshingly, albeit odd, Super Bowl ad about Dave, a man who says his ‘bleep’ doesn’t stink.

2018 is the year President Donald Trump, 71, got people to drop the s-bomb on cable news in prime time, so Febreze’s commercial for Super Bowl 52 (and its self-imposed censoring of the s-word) is rather quaint. “I’m Dave and my bleep don’t stink,” actor Kieran Mulcare says at the start. The 30-second version of the ad sings the praises of a man whose bleep doesn’t stink, with Dave’s parents saying that his natural mutant power is better than “being a lawyer.” The extended version includes more “bleep”ing, including a hilarious bit with an ex-girlfriend. “Three years, I dated a guy whose bleep don’t stink. You tell me how I’m supposed to move on?”

Of course, the whole idea is that Dave isn’t a real person, and that your Super Bowl party (specifically, your Super Bowl party’s bathroom) will be full of people whose bleep does stink. So, to avoid committing a party foul, Febreze thinks it’s a good idea to have plenty of its spray on hand. After all, we all can’t be Dave.

“The long-term vision we’re percolating here with Febreze is really creating behaviors and habits,” says Lance Parrish, group creative director of Grey, the company behind this year’s ad, per AdAge. “We’d love someday to have it so somewhere between flushing the toilet and washing your hands, spraying Febreze is top of mind for everyone.” So far, so good. Proctor & Gamble Co’s Febreze ran its first Super Bowl ad in 2017 in hopes of becoming as essential to the Big Game as chips, beer and chicken wings.

It worked! Febreze had its highest sales week of the year following the ad. PF& air freshnener sales grew 6% for the four weeks ended Fe.b 25, and the add seemed to help Febreze reach double-digit sales growth over the balance of 2017. Along with this commercial, which is directed by the Oscar-nominated Bryan Buckley, will be accompanied by a social media campaign #BleepDontStink. Hopefully, nobody’s tweeting that hashtag from the bathroom (and if they are, let’s hope they have some Febreze nearby.)

