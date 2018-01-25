Donald Trump Requested A Van Gogh For The White House But He Got This Golden Toilet Instead

The Guggenheim just trolled Donald Trump so hard with a golden toilet and Twitter is living for it!

We think it’s safe to say that the Guggenheim’s chief curator isn’t a fan of Donald Trump. After the White House had requested to borrow an expensive Vincent Van Gogh painting (“Landscape With Snow”) for Donald and Melania‘s private quarters, they were sent a polite but firm denial from the art gallery, according to The Washington Post. The art gallery’s curator, Nancy Spector, offered another piece instead — something completely opposite from the painting of a man in a black hat walking along a path in Arles, France, with his dog. Nancy offered the Trumps “an 18-karat, fully functioning, solid gold toilet — an interactive work titled ‘America’ that critics have described as pointed satire aimed at the excess of wealth in this country,” The Washington Post notes. Before being offered up to Donald and Melania, the toilet, which you can see in the photo above, was in a public restroom on the museum’s fifth floor. And get this — visitors could use it! Ew.

Now that the exhibit, featuring the toilet has ended, it’s available, “should the President and First Lady have any interest in installing it in the White House,” Nancy wrote in an email obtained by The Washington Post. The artist “would like to offer it to the White House for a long-term loan,” she continued. “It is, of course, extremely valuable and somewhat fragile, but we would provide all the instructions for its installation and care.” This email was allegedly written and sent on Sept. 15, but the public is just finding out about it now and the news has since gone viral on Twitter.

In case you’re unaware, it’s common for presidents and first ladies to borrow major works of art to decorate the Oval Office, the first family’s residence and various rooms at the White House, according to The Washington Post. It’s not clear, however, if other presidents have ever been denied their requests. See what fans have been tweeting about it, below!

