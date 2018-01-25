Fans Freak That Kylie Jenner Already Had Her Baby & Is Actually Postpartum In New Pics

Did Kylie Jenner already have her baby? Fans are convinced that new pics prove she is postpartum!

After a video and photos of Kylie Jenner, 20, visiting a Hidden Hills construction site surfaced on Jan. 25, many fans now believe she may have already given birth and is postpartum. The video, which is Kylie’s first public outing since September, shows her dressed in black joggers struggling to get out of a truck. Her slow movement is consistent with postpartum because many women experience fatigue after their baby is born. Kylie’s bump also appeared to be small, but that may be due to her very large crewneck. “@KylieJenner looks postpartum. The way she gets into that suv looks like she’s in pain. I smell surrogacy for her sister,” one fan tweeted on Jan. 25. SEE THE VIDEO HERE!

Although this is a very convincing conspiracy theory, Kylie is reportedly due in February or early March. However, she may chose to keep her due date a secret overall, like she’s done with her entire pregnancy. As we previously reported, Kylie is looking forward to maintaining a very private life following the birth of her first child. She plans to buy a new home in a secluded area, away from the spotlight.

Kylie has proven she’s very serious about her privacy by not posting on Instagram or posing in the Kardashian/Jenner family Christmas card. Kylie has also made few appearances on KUWTK. It looks like she may only show face when it comes to the business side of her life, like posing in the sister Calvin Klein ad.

@TMZ @KylieJenner looks postpartum. The way she gets into that suv looks like she’s in pain. I smell surrogacy for her sister — Jen thorson (@jgt39) January 25, 2018

I’m starting to think @KylieJenner really isn’t pregnant or she already had the baby 🤷🏻‍♀️ like come on Kylie, this shits played out already lmao — Jenn Marie♡ (@jmv2393) January 25, 2018

we have reason to believe that kylie jenner had her baby already — aly. (@curlygalaly) January 24, 2018

