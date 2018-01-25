Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Reveal How They Feel About Fake ‘Friends’ Movie Trailer

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are both in total shock at how well received the ‘Friends’ movie trailer was, even though it was fake. We’ve got their priceless reactions.

Sorry guys, Lisa Kudrow, 54, is not down with a Friends reunion film. Fans freaked recently when a trailer dropped for a 2018 Friends movie featuring the original cast. It was totally fake of course, with scenes spliced together of the actors working with each other on more recent projects , but it has racked up over 40 million views. That’s something that the cast members have taken note of! Lisa — who shot to game playing Phoebe Buffay — is the first member to speak out about it and she’s not down with the prospect of returning to the days of that purple apartment. She told Conan O’Brien on his late night show on Jan. 25 that Courteney Cox, 53, excitedly called her up and said “Did you see that trailer? Oh my God! What do we do?” and Lisa’s classic response was “nothing!”

Yeah, the cast has always been pretty adamant that a Friends reunion will never happen, although they’ve all gone on to support each other in new projects. As Lisa pointed out the trailer was a lot of shots of Cougartown, Episodes, and other shows where cast members have reunited in guest spots. “I don’t know what to make of it. It’s these weird clips of things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends.” She was shocked at how it went viral and admitted “Something should be done” in terms of a reunion though she added, “I don’t know what” with a laugh.

“They’re rebooting everything so how does that work with Friends though? That was about people in their 20’s, 30’s….the show isn’t about people in their 40’s and 50’s. And if we have the same problems, then that’s just sad,” she pointed out to a huge round of laughter from the audience. That’s one thing people forget about the end of the series. Everyone but Joey had either got married, become parents and they all moved out of their adorable SoHo apartments and on to the next chapter of their lives. We’d still be down to seeing what they’re up to today, but it doesn’t sound like Lisa wants to revisit what Phoebe’s future held.

