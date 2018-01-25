Chicago West Pictured For 1st time Since Birth: See Her Adorable Outing On Family’s Estate

At just 10 days old, baby Chicago West is out & about! Taking a stroll with a nanny & brother Saint, the newborn got fresh air on the grounds of her parents’ new home!

Chicago West went for a stroller ride on Jan. 24, resulting in the first images of Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West‘s, 40, infant! And while the photos are NOT that exciting — sorry to disappoint — it’s pretty adorable that the newborn’s big brother, Saint West, 2, tagged along for the outing. Kim, however, was nowhere in sight, as a nanny was pushing Chicago’s stroller and another adult was walking with Saint. The group was photographed from above on the grounds of Kimye’s new Hidden Hills estate. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF BABY CHICAGO.

Perhaps Kim was taking some time for herself while her two youngest kids were on their walk. After all, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the mom-of-three has been feeling a bit “overwhelmed” since Kanye left for New York this week. “Kim is fighting off resentment as Kanye jets to New York, leaving her home alone with their new baby,” a source close to Kim shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though Kim has plenty of help at her home, when Kanye is not around she sometimes feels overwhelmed with the kids.” Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

Kim and Kanye are also parents to four-year-old North West, and although the family’s reportedly been adjusting to their new addition well, it’s been a priority of Kim’s to ensure Nori and Saint don’t get too jealous of baby Chi. To help with that, Kim’s been showering North and Saint with lots of extra attention. “Kim wants to make sure North and Saint have a lot of extra attention and feel included as well. It’s a big deal for everyone to have a newborn in the family,” a source close to Kimye told People magazine. “Kim and Kanye are at home with the baby. They are so happy.” Now we just can’t wait to see Chicago’s face! Hopefully the family will share her first photos with fans soon.

